Mikaela Shiffrin Shares Boyfriend Aleksander Kilde's Sweet Message of Support: 'My Hope for Every Human'

"My hope for every human is that they find another human who finds a way to love, understand, and heal them in the way Aleksander Kilde has done and continues to for me," Shiffrin wrote

As the world continues to watch the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, all eyes have been on Mikeala Shiffrin after she missed her second shot at the gold medal in giant slalom earlier this week.

While many spectators have been drawing parallels between Shiffrin, 26, and the pressure faced by Summer Games champion Simone Biles just last year, the winter gold medalist's partner, alpine ski racer Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, is voicing his strong support.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Wednesday morning, Shiffrin retweeted a post from the official U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team account, which included a picture of her seated with her head in her hands after her wipeout on Feb. 7.

Over the picture was a message from Kilde, 29, which read, "When you look at this picture you can make up so many statements, meanings and thoughts. Most of you probably look at it saying: 'she has lost it', 'she can't handle the pressure' or "what happened?'…"

"Which makes me frustrated, because all I see is a top athlete doing what a top athlete does!" the Norwegian athlete continued. "It's part of the game and it happens. The pressure we all put on individuals in the sports are enormous, so let's give the same amount of support back… It's all about the balance and we are just normal human beings!! I love you Kaela."

Above the sweet message, Shiffrin wrote, "My hope for every human is that they find another human who finds a way to love, understand, and heal them in the way @AleksanderKilde has done and continues to for me," along with a heart emoji.

On Monday, the skiing champion made a rare error at the National Alpine Center in Yanquig, when she lost control just seconds into her first run and fell to her left hip. She skied out for the first time in years, breaking her 30-race streak.

Thus, Shiffrin, who was touted as the gold medal threat this year, was disqualified from the women's giant slalom competition. Had she won the competition, she would have become the first alpine ski racer from the U.S. to win three Olympic gold medals.

The giant slalom, along with Feb. 9's slalom competition, were among the star athlete's top chances to secure a medal. She'll have a few days rest before returning to the mountain for the women's downhill on Feb. 14, and later the combined.

RELATED VIDEO: Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Sometimes Sings a Classic Children's Song in Her Head While Competing

Shiffrin has won three medals (two gold, one silver) from her two previous Games (2018 PyeongChang and 2014 Sochi). If she wins one more medal in Beijing, she will tie Julia Mancuso for the most Olympic medals by an American woman.

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, Shiffrin spoke about the pressure Olympic athletes face both in competition and in the public eye. Specifically addressing fellow Olympian Simone Biles' candid conversations around mental health during the Tokyo Games in 2021, Shiffrin told PEOPLE, "Having one of the most recognized and biggest voices in sports right now talk about this and show how real it is to [struggle], … it makes it a little bit easier to talk about."

The star added, "It gives all of us athletes the ability to say, 'Oh, you're not alone feeling that way. I'm not the only one who feels pressure.' "

At the time, Shiffrin also said she wasn't too focused on setting win records, but rather skiing to the best of her ability. "My whole career, it's been successful. It's been highs and lows but I'm really proud of it. And I'm still racing," she explained. "I'm not done yet, but I can look back and feel proud already."