Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner Are 'Really Excited' About History-Making Gold Medal

Gold medallists Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner of Team United States pose with their medals during the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross medal ceremony on Day 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Zhangjiakou Medal Plaza on February 12, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.

Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner have made history in more ways than one.

On Saturday, the duo earned a gold medal in the Winter Games debut of mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Beijing Olympics nearly two decades after joining Team USA.

At ages 36 and 40, respectively, Jacobellis and Baumgartner are now the oldest medalists in Olympic snowboarding history.

"We came in hot today, we're really excited about it," Jacobellis said, per NBC Olympics. "To be able to take this with someone I've been on the team with for over a decade — close to two decades now with Baum — it's incredible to accomplish this together."

Earlier this week, Jacobellis won her first individual Olympic gold medal after making her first appearance at the Winter Games 16 years ago. This time, it was Baumgartner's turn.

Gold medallists Lindsey Jacobellis (L) and Nick Baumgartner of Team United States celebrate during the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Finals flower ceremony on Day 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 12, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. Credit: Ian MacNico/Getty

Baumgartner was overcome with emotion after taking home his first medal in four Olympic appearances on Saturday. The veteran snowboarder and oldest athlete at the Winter Games missed out on his opportunity at an individual gold medal on Thursday after exiting the men's snowboard cross event in the quarterfinals.

"These tears are so much better than the ones from the other day," Baumgartner said after winning gold, via NBC Olympics. "It's days like that when you're bummed out and you're disappointed that make days like today so amazing."

He continued, "That's why when you have that adversity, you can't quit. You keep going because the good things are coming."

Baumgartner was the first member of Team USA to compete in the snowboard cross final, beating out Canada's Eliot Grondin in the men's portion in a close finish. Jacobellis was next, wrapping up gold over Italy's Michela Moioli with an electric run that ended with her and Baumgartner gleefully embracing at the bottom of the track.

Italy ultimately took home a silver medal for mixed snowboard cross, while Canada earned bronze.

Nick Baumgartner R and Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States pose for photos after the mixed team snowboard cross final at Geting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. Credit: Xu Chang/Xinhua via Getty

For Baumgartner, the most rewarding part of Team USA's win was being able to compete while his 17-year-old son Landon watched.

"This gold medal is awesome, but [Landon]'s still the best thing that I've ever done and ever will do," Baumgartner said, per NBC Olympics. "For him to see me fight through that adversity and do stuff right before he's about to graduate high school and go on to figure out what he's going to do in life, is huge."