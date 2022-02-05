Comedian and SNL alum Leslie Jones is offering her own unbridled commentary about the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on social media

Leslie Jones Is Hilariously Narrating the Olympics Again on Her TikTok Channel

Comedian Leslie Jones is back with her hilarious (and often NSFW) takes on the Olympic Games.

With the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially underway as of Thursday night, Jones returned to offering her commentary for the Games, which she previously did for the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year.

Jones, 54, has more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok, where she posted more than two dozen videos during Thursday's figure skating competitions.

One of her videos, where she offered an NSFW commentary on Team USA ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zack Donohue, has already received more than 1.2 million views in less than a day.

"Look at that face! Look at that face!" Jones said of a smirking Hubbell has she prepared for the pair's performance.

"Madison's like, 'I'm here to play and you motherf––– is about to watch me sway!'" she added.

Jones also couldn't contain her excitement for Team USA figure skater Nathan Chen, who landed a quadruple and triple jump and the difficult quadruple lutz to earn an impressive 111.71 score.

"Let's go Nathan!" Jones says in one of the clips. "He's pretty tall, too. Lemme tell you somethin', I don't I could ever — I feel like this skating thing would be like swimming, I could swim my ass off with a floatie, it's almost like I'm so light like I'm floating on the water."

"You take the floatie away? I'm drowning," she continued. "I'm just sinking like a f— rock."

Jones also expressed her approval of NBC commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir's outfits.

"Oh my god, look at Johnny!" Jones said in one explicit video. "Johnny I f— love you! I love you on every level of love."

"Terry you look good," Jones added of host Terry Gannon, "but whenever you sit with [Tara and Johnny], you just look like their chaperone. Johnny and Tara are choosing the stylistic violence!"

The Olympics will continue over the weekend with a collection events including the Men's moguls second-round qualifying and finals on Saturday, and the Women's slopestyle final and men's slopestyle qualifying on Sunday.