Tensions were high the morning of Feb. 17 in Beijing as Team ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva took the ice. The 15-year-old — an early breakout star of the Games — came under much scrutiny this week when it was revealed she failed a drug test in December, testing positive for the banned substance Trimetazidine, a heart medication.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) didn't suspend Valieva and allowed her to continue competing in the women's short and free skate programs this week, though as punishment, if she were to place, there would not be a medal ceremony as her case continues to be reviewed.

However in her free skate program on Thursday morning, Valieva fell, landing just one of her three planned quads, and failed to medal. The emotional fallout was monumental.