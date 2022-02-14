Ice Dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue Win Bronze Medal in Their Final Olympics

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are ending their Olympic careers with a bang.

At the Beijing Winter Games on Monday, the ice skating duo took home bronze medals in the ice dancing competition with a score of 218.02. The pair placed behind gold medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France (226.98) and silver medalists Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia (220.51).

Fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates fell short of the podium, finishing in fourth with a score of 214.77.

Hubbell, 30, and Donohue, 31, gave an emotional final performance to "Drowning" by Anne Sila, and made this the fifth consecutive Olympics in which an American ice dancing pair earned a place on the podium.

"I have always been told since I was a little girl that my journey through skating should always be about the days and the moments, not just the accolades. I think this medal only came because we really took that to heart in the last four years," Hubbell, 30, said after the win.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

"We tried to skate like normal, like we do every day at practice and trusted that would be enough. And it was, so we couldn't be more grateful," she continued.

"It was a really emotional performance for us,'' Donohue, 31, agreed. "It just hasn't really sunk in yet."

Prior to the competition, Hubbell and Donohue opened up to PEOPLE about their final Olympic run and enjoying every moment.

"I think it's quite empowering in some ways, as we get to own the space in our career that we're in. On the other hand, it's fueling us to really take in every moment," Donohue said before he and his partner left for China.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

After the Olympics, the duo will officially close the season at the world championships in March, but assure they won't be saying goodbye to the sport.

"I think we'll do it in shows. We'll continue to be in the community. We both want to have some part in coaching and doing choreography," Hubbell told PEOPLE. "I don't think we'll ever truly stop."

However, she continued, "I am looking forward to being able to make choices that every day aren't with skating as my No. 1 priority" — especially after the past 15 years of all-consuming focus.