China Hands Off Winter Games Hosting Duties to Italy During 2022 Olympics Closing Ceremony

Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will serve as the host of the Winter Olympics in 2026

Guiseppe Sala, mayor of Milan and Gianpetro Ghedina, mayor of Cortina d' Ampezzo, wave the Olympic flag

The 2022 Beijing Winter Games are officially over — and the next host has stepped up to the plate.

The worldwide sporting event ended on Sunday morning (Eastern) when China — the current host nation — handed over duties to Italy, which will be home to the next Winter Games in 2026, at the Olympics Closing Ceremony.

During the event — which took place in Beijing's National Stadium, which is also known as the Bird's Nest — the Olympic flag was lowered while the Malanhua'er Children's Choir sang the Olympic anthem.

The Olympic flag was then handed over from the Mayor of Beijing to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach. Bach, 68, then handed the Olympic flag to the mayors of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

After the handoff, contemporary pop singer Malika Ayane performed Italy's national anthem, joined by classical violinist Giovanni Andrea Zanon for the set.

Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony | Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images

Back in June 2019, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo were named as the official site of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The news was announced in Lausanne, Switzerland, at the time.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will mark the fourth time the country has hosted the Games. Most recently, Italy hosted the Winter Olympics in Turin in 2006. Previous Games also included the Winter Olympics in 1956 and the Summer Olympics in 1960.

Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo were chosen over Stockholm-Are, Sweden's bid to host the 2026 Games, per the Associated Press. According to the Washington Post, the IOC has promised at least $925 million toward total expected costs for the Games of $1.7 billion.

Also upcoming, Paris, France, will host the 2024 Summer Games, while the Olympics will return to the U.S. in 2028, with the action centered around Los Angeles.

Amid the Closing Ceremony, Bach shared sentiments thanking Beijing for hosting the 2022 Winter Games.