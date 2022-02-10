The Best Photos from Wednesday's Olympic Competitions

See some seriously incredible shots from Feb. 9, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Games

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett February 09, 2022 09:39 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Nariman El-Mofty/AP/Shutterstock

Love the shoes! Team USA's Matt Hamilton gives his fine footwear a moment during the men's curling match against Team ROC on Feb. 9. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

Andrei Feldorean of Romania speeds down the hill during a
men's large hill training session at the Games. 

3 of 10

Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP/Shutterstock

Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan soars during a men's large hill training session on Feb. 9. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

A close one: Yuki Kikuchi of Japan, Hanne Desmet of Belgium, Courtney Sarault of Canada and Kim A-Lang of South Korea compete during the women's 1000m speedskating heats. 

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Al Bello/Getty

Athletes are on the move during the Nordic combined individual 10km cross-country round on Feb. 9. 

6 of 10

Credit: Alex Pantling/Getty

In everyone's favorite pasttime, gold medallist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia celebrates with a bite on the podium during the women's slalom run.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Shaun White of Team USA performs a trick on the practice run ahead of the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification on Feb. 9. (Spoiler: he qualified!) 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Julian Finney/Getty

Valentina Margaglio of Italy gains momentum during women's skeleton training on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: BRUCE BENNETT/AFP/Getty

Czech Republic's goaltender Simon Hrubec stops a shot by Denmark's Patrick Russell during the men's preliminary round group B ice hockey match. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty

Team USA's Zachary Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander compete in the luge doubles event on Feb. 9. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett