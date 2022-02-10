The Best Photos from Wednesday's Olympic Competitions
See some seriously incredible shots from Feb. 9, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Games
Love the shoes! Team USA's Matt Hamilton gives his fine footwear a moment during the men's curling match against Team ROC on Feb. 9.
Andrei Feldorean of Romania speeds down the hill during a
men's large hill training session at the Games.
Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan soars during a men's large hill training session on Feb. 9.
A close one: Yuki Kikuchi of Japan, Hanne Desmet of Belgium, Courtney Sarault of Canada and Kim A-Lang of South Korea compete during the women's 1000m speedskating heats.
Athletes are on the move during the Nordic combined individual 10km cross-country round on Feb. 9.
In everyone's favorite pasttime, gold medallist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia celebrates with a bite on the podium during the women's slalom run.
Shaun White of Team USA performs a trick on the practice run ahead of the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification on Feb. 9. (Spoiler: he qualified!)
Valentina Margaglio of Italy gains momentum during women's skeleton training on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
Czech Republic's goaltender Simon Hrubec stops a shot by Denmark's Patrick Russell during the men's preliminary round group B ice hockey match.
Team USA's Zachary Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander compete in the luge doubles event on Feb. 9.