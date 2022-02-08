The Best Photos from Tuesday's Olympic Competitions
See some seriously incredible shots from Feb. 8, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Games
Team USA figure skater Nathan Chen performs his record-breaking short program at the Capital Indoor Stadium.
Canada ice hockey goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens tries to stop the puck during the women's preliminary round group A match against Team USA.
Austria's Benjamin Karl (right) and Slovenia's Tim Mastnak (left) compete in the snowboard men's parallel giant slalom final.
A competitor flies high during freestyle skiing aerials training.
Can you spot him? Austria's Samuel Maier takes part in the men's skeleton training at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.
Check those nails! China's Eileen Gu holds her gold medal on the podium during the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air victory ceremony at the Beijing Medals Plaza.
Nathan Crumpton of South Korea slides during the men's singles skeleton training run.
Anna Berreiter of Germany keeps it moving on the women's singles luge run.
Daniil Aldoshkin of Team ROC is in motion during the men's 1500m speedskating event.
Germany's Andre Hoeflich practically touches the sun while training on the halfpipe course.