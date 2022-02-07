The Best Photos from Monday's Olympic Competitions
See some seriously incredible shots from the early days of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games
Magnus Nedregotten of Norway throws a rock during the mixed doubles curling match against Switzerland on Feb. 7.
Ireland's Elsa Desmond slides during the luge women's singles run in Beijing on Feb. 7.
Emma Söderberg of Sweden just misses the puck after a shot by Mulan Kang of China in the first period of their Feb. 7 preliminary round hockey game.
Rachel Homan of Canada competes against Italy on Feb. 7 during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin.
Talk about sky high! On Feb. 7, Jesper Tjäder of Sweden trains ahead of the men's freestyle skiing big air qualification round.
Team ROC's Kamila Valieva wows in the Feb. 7 Women's Single Skating Free Skating event.
Finland's Suvi Minkkinen skis during the Women's Biathlon 15km Individual at the National Biathlon Center on Feb. 7.
What a view! Team USA's Maggie Voisin performs a trick during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Qualification on Feb. 7.
Austria's Max Franz skis during the Men's Downhill on Feb. 7 at the National Alpine Ski Centre.
Hello up there! Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of Team USA skate during the Pair Skating Free Skating Team Event on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 7.
Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Team ROC showcase their moves on Feb. 7 during the Ice Dance Free Dance Team Event.
Norway's Magnus Nedregotten curls the stone during the Mixed Doubles Semifinal Game against Great Britain on Feb. 7 at the Winter Olympics.