The Best Photos from Monday's Olympic Competitions

See some seriously incredible shots from the early days of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett February 07, 2022 05:38 PM

1 of 12

Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

Magnus Nedregotten of Norway throws a rock during the mixed doubles curling match against Switzerland on Feb. 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Credit: Pavel Golovkin/AP/Shutterstock

Ireland's Elsa Desmond slides during the luge women's singles run in Beijing on Feb. 7.

3 of 12

Credit: Song Yanhua/Getty

Emma Söderberg of Sweden just misses the puck after a shot by Mulan Kang of China in the first period of their Feb. 7 preliminary round hockey game.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Rachel Homan of Canada competes against Italy on Feb. 7 during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin.

Advertisement

5 of 12

Credit: Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock

Talk about sky high! On Feb. 7, Jesper Tjäder of Sweden trains ahead of the men's freestyle skiing big air qualification round.

6 of 12

Credit: WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty

Team ROC's Kamila Valieva wows in the Feb. 7 Women's Single Skating Free Skating event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty

Finland's Suvi Minkkinen skis during the Women's Biathlon 15km Individual at the National Biathlon Center on Feb. 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty

What a view! Team USA's Maggie Voisin performs a trick during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Qualification on Feb. 7.

Advertisement

9 of 12

Austria's Max Franz skis during the Men's Downhill on Feb. 7 at the National Alpine Ski Centre.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Credit: Annice Lyn/Getty

Hello up there! Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of Team USA skate during the Pair Skating Free Skating Team Event on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Team ROC showcase their moves on Feb. 7 during the Ice Dance Free Dance Team Event.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

Credit: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty

Norway's Magnus Nedregotten curls the stone during the Mixed Doubles Semifinal Game against Great Britain on Feb. 7 at the Winter Olympics. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett