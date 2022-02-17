The Best Photos from Thursday's Olympic Competitions

See some seriously incredible shots from Feb. 17, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Games

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett February 17, 2022 04:03 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Hannah Schmidt of Canada, Saskja Lack of Switzerland and Johanna Holzmann of Germany compete during the women's freestyle skiing ski cross 1/8 final.

2 of 10

Credit: Jeff PACHOUD/AFP/Getty

Where'd everyone go? The women of Team Canada leave their sticks and gloves behind to celebrate their gold medal win against Team USA in ice hockey. 

3 of 10

Credit: Ben STANSALL/AFP/Getty

China's Eileen Gu competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification run.

4 of 10

Credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty

Gold medallists Pascal Dion, Steven Dubois, Charles Hamelin, Maxime Laoun and Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Canada gesture as they celebrate on the podium during the men's short track speed skating 5000m relay victory ceremony.

5 of 10

Credit: Marco BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty

China's Wu Meng soars in the women's freestyle skiing freeski halfpipe qualification run.

6 of 10

Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty

Team ROC's Alexandra Trusova defies gravity during the women's free skate event, ultimately earning the silver medal for her work. 

7 of 10

Credit: Clive Rose/Getty

Kim Daeun of South Korea looks on during the women's freestyle skiing freeski halfpipe qualification run.

8 of 10

Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty

Jens Luraas Oftebro of Norway gains speed during the ski jumping first round as part of Team Gundersen large hill/4x5km event.

9 of 10

Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team USA consoles Priska Nufer of Switzerland after her fall during the during the slalom segment of the women's Alpine combined.

10 of 10

Credit: David Ramos/Getty

Team ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva — who is currently under investigation for a failed drug test in December — leaves the ice after her dramatic performance during the women's free skate event.

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett