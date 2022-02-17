The Best Photos from Thursday's Olympic Competitions
See some seriously incredible shots from Feb. 17, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Games
Hannah Schmidt of Canada, Saskja Lack of Switzerland and Johanna Holzmann of Germany compete during the women's freestyle skiing ski cross 1/8 final.
Where'd everyone go? The women of Team Canada leave their sticks and gloves behind to celebrate their gold medal win against Team USA in ice hockey.
China's Eileen Gu competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification run.
Gold medallists Pascal Dion, Steven Dubois, Charles Hamelin, Maxime Laoun and Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Canada gesture as they celebrate on the podium during the men's short track speed skating 5000m relay victory ceremony.
China's Wu Meng soars in the women's freestyle skiing freeski halfpipe qualification run.
Team ROC's Alexandra Trusova defies gravity during the women's free skate event, ultimately earning the silver medal for her work.
Kim Daeun of South Korea looks on during the women's freestyle skiing freeski halfpipe qualification run.
Jens Luraas Oftebro of Norway gains speed during the ski jumping first round as part of Team Gundersen large hill/4x5km event.
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team USA consoles Priska Nufer of Switzerland after her fall during the during the slalom segment of the women's Alpine combined.
Team ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva — who is currently under investigation for a failed drug test in December — leaves the ice after her dramatic performance during the women's free skate event.