The Best Photos from Wednesday's Olympic Competitions

See some seriously incredible shots from Feb. 16, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Games

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett February 16, 2022 04:51 PM

1 of 10

Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

People watch as Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko takes part in a practice session ahead of the freestyle skiing men's aerials final.

2 of 10

Credit: MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty

Canada's Pascal Dion (left) competes in the final of the men's 5000m relay short track speed skating event.

3 of 10

Credit: Sergei BobylevTASS/Getty

Coolest mouthguard ever? Qi Guangpu of China takes a moment after the men's freestyle skiing aerials final.

4 of 10

Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty

Team Slovakia celebrates after defeating Team USA in a shootout during the men's ice hockey quarterfinal match. 

5 of 10

Credit: Clive Rose/Getty

An athlete warms up on the sparkling snow ahead of the women's cross-country team sprint classic final.

6 of 10

Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty

Bronze medallists Vanessa Hinz, Franziska Preuss, Denise Herrmann and Vanessa Voigt of Germany celebrate with (literal) support staff during women's biathlon 4x6km relay flower ceremony.

7 of 10

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Jia Zongyang of China recovers from a crash during the men's freestyle skiing aerials final. 

8 of 10

Credit: Elsa/Getty

The players of Team Finland celebrate after winning bronze in a women's ice hockey match against Team Switzerland. 

9 of 10

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Pirmin Werner of Switzerland hangs in the air on a practice run ahead of the men's freestyle skiing aerials final.

10 of 10

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein/AP/Shutterstock

Mariama Jamanka of Germany starts a run during a two-woman bobsled training. 

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett