The Best Photos from Wednesday's Olympic Competitions
See some seriously incredible shots from Feb. 16, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Games
People watch as Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko takes part in a practice session ahead of the freestyle skiing men's aerials final.
Canada's Pascal Dion (left) competes in the final of the men's 5000m relay short track speed skating event.
Coolest mouthguard ever? Qi Guangpu of China takes a moment after the men's freestyle skiing aerials final.
Team Slovakia celebrates after defeating Team USA in a shootout during the men's ice hockey quarterfinal match.
An athlete warms up on the sparkling snow ahead of the women's cross-country team sprint classic final.
Bronze medallists Vanessa Hinz, Franziska Preuss, Denise Herrmann and Vanessa Voigt of Germany celebrate with (literal) support staff during women's biathlon 4x6km relay flower ceremony.
Jia Zongyang of China recovers from a crash during the men's freestyle skiing aerials final.
The players of Team Finland celebrate after winning bronze in a women's ice hockey match against Team Switzerland.
Pirmin Werner of Switzerland hangs in the air on a practice run ahead of the men's freestyle skiing aerials final.
Mariama Jamanka of Germany starts a run during a two-woman bobsled training.