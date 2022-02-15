The Best Photos from Tuesday's Olympic Competitions
See some seriously incredible shots from Feb. 15, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Games
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany slide during the two-man bobsleigh heat.
In a photo composed using multiple exposures, Alysa Liu of Team USA skates during the women's figure skating short program on day 11.
Snow way! Norway's Johanne Killi competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle final run.
Sofia Goggia of Italy gives the camera a kiss following her silver-winning run in the women's downhill Alpine skiing event.
Sturla Holm Laegreid of Norway shoots during a warmup prior to the men's biathlon 4x7.5km relay.
Goalkeeper Sebastian Dahm of Denmark reacts to defeating Latvia 3-2 during their men's ice hockey match on day 11.
China's Wang Xindi competes in the freestyle skiing men's
aerials qualification round.
China's Eileen Gu waits to see her score as she competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle final run, for which she ultimately won silver.
Canada's Edouard Therriault flies high in the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle qualification run.