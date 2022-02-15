The Best Photos from Tuesday's Olympic Competitions

See some seriously incredible shots from Feb. 15, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Games

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett February 15, 2022 03:41 PM

1 of 9

Credit: Pavel Golovkin/AP/Shutterstock

Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany slide during the two-man bobsleigh heat.

2 of 9

Credit: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty

In a photo composed using multiple exposures, Alysa Liu of Team USA skates during the women's figure skating short program on day 11.  

3 of 9

Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty

Snow way! Norway's Johanne Killi competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle final run.

4 of 9

Credit: Alex Pantling/Getty

Sofia Goggia of Italy gives the camera a kiss following her silver-winning run in the women's downhill Alpine skiing event.

5 of 9

Credit: Clive Rose/Getty

Sturla Holm Laegreid of Norway shoots during a warmup prior to the men's biathlon 4x7.5km relay.

6 of 9

Credit: Harry How/Getty

Goalkeeper Sebastian Dahm of Denmark reacts to defeating Latvia 3-2 during their men's ice hockey match on day 11. 

7 of 9

Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty

China's Wang Xindi competes in the freestyle skiing men's
aerials qualification round. 

8 of 9

Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty

China's Eileen Gu waits to see her score as she competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle final run, for which she ultimately won silver. 

9 of 9

Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty

Canada's Edouard Therriault flies high in the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle qualification run.

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett