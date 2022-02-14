The Best Photos from Monday's Olympic Competitions

See some seriously incredible shots from Feb. 14, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Games

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett February 14, 2022 05:32 PM

Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Julia Marino of Team USA gets ready during a snowboard Big Air training session. 

Credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty

Team USA's Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue compete in the ice dance free dance event, for which they won bronze. 

Credit: BRIAN SNYDER/AFP/Getty

Team USA players pose for a photo prior to the women's playoffs semifinal match against Finland. 

Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty

David Wise of Team USA touches the clouds during the freestyle skiing halfpipe training session.

Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty

Erin Jackson of Team USA celebrates after winning the gold medal during the women's 500m speedskating event.

Credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty

Lucile Lefevre of France competes in a tiger suit during the women's snowboard Big Air qualification round.

Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty

Romane Miradoli of France speeds during the women's downhill training session.

Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada skate during the the ice dance free dance event.

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Can you spot him? Timi Zajc of Slovenia competes during the men's team ski jumping first round. 

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Evgenly Klimov of Team ROC soars during the men's team ski jumping first round on day 10. 

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett