The Best Photos from Monday's Olympic Competitions
See some seriously incredible shots from Feb. 14, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Games
Julia Marino of Team USA gets ready during a snowboard Big Air training session.
Team USA's Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue compete in the ice dance free dance event, for which they won bronze.
Team USA players pose for a photo prior to the women's playoffs semifinal match against Finland.
David Wise of Team USA touches the clouds during the freestyle skiing halfpipe training session.
Erin Jackson of Team USA celebrates after winning the gold medal during the women's 500m speedskating event.
Lucile Lefevre of France competes in a tiger suit during the women's snowboard Big Air qualification round.
Romane Miradoli of France speeds during the women's downhill training session.
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada skate during the the ice dance free dance event.
Can you spot him? Timi Zajc of Slovenia competes during the men's team ski jumping first round.
Evgenly Klimov of Team ROC soars during the men's team ski jumping first round on day 10.