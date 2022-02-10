The Best Photos from Thursday's Olympic Competitions

See some seriously incredible shots from Feb. 10, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Games

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett February 10, 2022 03:49 PM

1 of 8

Credit: Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock

Misaki Oshigiri of Japan competes in the women's speedskating 5000m race.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Credit: DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Martin Noel of Germany, Paul Berg of Germany, Jarryd
Hughes of Australia and Lucas Eguibar of Spain compete in
the 3rd, 1/8 final round of the men's snowboard cross event on Feb. 10.

3 of 8

Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty

Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland competes against China in curling during the women's round robin session. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 8

Credit: David Ramos/Getty

Natalia Voronina of Team ROC skates during the women's 5000m speedskating race on day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Advertisement

5 of 8

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Multiple exposures are combined to show the path of Team USA's Justin Schoenefeld trying a trick during a practice session ahead of the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials event. 

6 of 8

Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty

Team USA's Nathan Chen celebrates his gold medal status following his free skate program on Feb. 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 8

Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Multiple exposures are combined to show Han Mei of China and Magdalena Czyszczon of Poland race during the women's 5000m speedskating competition. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 8

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Just hanging out! Pirmin Werner of Switzerland performs a trick during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials competition. 

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett