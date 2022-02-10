The Best Photos from Thursday's Olympic Competitions
See some seriously incredible shots from Feb. 10, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Games
Misaki Oshigiri of Japan competes in the women's speedskating 5000m race.
Martin Noel of Germany, Paul Berg of Germany, Jarryd
Hughes of Australia and Lucas Eguibar of Spain compete in
the 3rd, 1/8 final round of the men's snowboard cross event on Feb. 10.
Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland competes against China in curling during the women's round robin session.
Natalia Voronina of Team ROC skates during the women's 5000m speedskating race on day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
Multiple exposures are combined to show the path of Team USA's Justin Schoenefeld trying a trick during a practice session ahead of the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials event.
Team USA's Nathan Chen celebrates his gold medal status following his free skate program on Feb. 10.
Multiple exposures are combined to show Han Mei of China and Magdalena Czyszczon of Poland race during the women's 5000m speedskating competition.
Just hanging out! Pirmin Werner of Switzerland performs a trick during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials competition.