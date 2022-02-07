Moving Photos of Athletes Finding Out They Won Gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games
Catch the sheer shock and emotion these Olympians experienced moments after learning that they won gold medals
Speed skater Irene Schouten of Team Netherlands breaks down with emotion after winning gold in the women's 3000m at the National Speedskating Oval on Feb. 5. Her coach Jillert Anema stands by, congratulating the Olympian.
Team Norway's cross-country skier Therese Johaug hits the snow after grabbing gold in the women's 15k cross-country skiathlon at the National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on Feb. 5.
Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand collapses in the snow after her gold medal-winning run during the women's snowboard slopestyle final at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 6.
Sweden's Nils van der Poel is in disbelief after winning gold in the men's 5000m for speed skating at the National Speed Skating Oval on Feb. 6.
Australia's freestyle skier Jakara Anthony is all smiles upon winning gold in men's ski freestyle moguls on Feb. 6.
Team Germany's Johannes Ludwig is elated upon winning the men's singles luge run 4 at the National Sliding Centre on Feb. 6.
Alexander Bolshunov of Team ROC raises his arms in victory during the men's cross-country skiathlon at the National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on Feb. 6.
Team Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi gets lifted on the shoulders of teammates after winning the men's normal hill individual final round in ski jumping at the National Ski Jumping Centre on Feb. 6.
Gold medalist Ireen Wust of Team Netherlands leaps for joy on the podium during the women's 1500m flower ceremony for speed skating on Feb. 7.
In short track speed skating, Arianna Fontana of Team Italy lets out a victory roar after grabbing gold in the women's 500m final at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 7.
Team China's Ren Ziwei explodes with excitement after winning gold in the men's 1000m in short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 7.