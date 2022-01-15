Before the Olympics Return to Beijing, Flash Back to the Big Moments of the City's 2008 Games

The first-ever Olympics held in China, the 2008 Games in Beijing were a major one for the United States. The athletes took home 112 medals — 36 of them gold, thanks to stars like the men's basketball players, right — and they were wildly enjoyable to watch.

In February 2022, the Games will return to Beijing, making it the first city to host both a winter and summer Olympics. Though China is not without its controversies — President Joe Biden announced a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Games given China's record on human rights — talented athletes from nearly 100 countries are set to arrive in Beijing shortly to kick off competition on Feb. 3.

Here, a look back at some highlights from the summer 2008 Olympics in Beijing.