Before the Olympics Return to Beijing, Flash Back to the Big Moments of the City's 2008 Games
Bolt! Beckham! Bryant! The 2008 Games were filled with endless memorable moments and stunning sights. Look back on them before the Olympics return to Beijing on Feb. 3
The first-ever Olympics held in China, the 2008 Games in Beijing were a major one for the United States. The athletes took home 112 medals — 36 of them gold, thanks to stars like the men's basketball players, right — and they were wildly enjoyable to watch.
In February 2022, the Games will return to Beijing, making it the first city to host both a winter and summer Olympics. Though China is not without its controversies — President Joe Biden announced a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Games given China's record on human rights — talented athletes from nearly 100 countries are set to arrive in Beijing shortly to kick off competition on Feb. 3.
Here, a look back at some highlights from the summer 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
In big news from other nations, Afghanistan celebrated Rohullah Nikpai, who won the country's first-ever medal, a bronze in taekwondo. "He has made the Afghan people proud," read a leaflet distributed throughout the nation, per Reuters.
"I hope this medal can be a message of peace in Afghanistan," Nikpai said.
Jamaican track sensation Usain Bolt earned two gold medals, and set a new world record in the men's 100m race, the BBC reported.
The city built dozens of new eye-catching structures for the competition, including the unique National Aquatics Center, lovingly nicknamed "The Cube."
Inside The Cube, much history was made, with American swimmer Michael Phelps taking home a record eight gold medals and breaking a handful of swimming records in the process.
Another stunning venue was Beijing National Stadium, a.k.a. the Bird's Nest, home to the opening and closing ceremonies and several competitions.
The stunning cauldron was lit by 1984 gymnastics gold medalist Li Ning. According to the BBC, Li ran the perimeter of the stadium's roof while suspended by wires, before using his torch to ignite the flame.
The superstar women of the Team USA 4x400 relay — from left, Sanya Richards, Monique Henderson, Mary Wineberg and Allyson Felix — scored gold.
Another U.S. star was gymnast Nastia Liukin, who won gold in the women's all-around, silvers for team, uneven bars and beam and bronze for floor exercise, making her the most medal-winning gymnast at the 2008 Games.
At the festive closing ceremonies, David Beckham was on hand to bend it (of course!) and accept the 2012 Olympics on London's behalf.