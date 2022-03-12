Oksana Masters Wins Her 15th Paralympic Medal: 'Mastered It'

Oksana Masters won her fifth 2022 Winter Games Paralympic medal Friday, bringing her overall medal count to 15

Paralympic athlete Oksana Masters has gone gold, winning her 15th overall medal.

On Friday, Masters, 32, won a gold medal for the biathlon women's 12.5km sitting competition, which is the longest event, per NBC Sports. She upset Kendall Gretsch, who took home silver, by 5.8 seconds. Masters' new medal is her fifth in the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing and her 15th overall including medals she's garnered for summer events.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was just trying to channel my inner Kendall," Masters told the news outlet. "She was just digging so deep."

Team USA celebrated the star athlete's win on Twitter, writing that she "MASTERED IT."

They added, "@OksanaMasters shot for gold in the long distance biathlon and can now call herself a 15-time Paralympic medalist. #WinterParalympics."

With 12 Winter Paralympic medals, Masters is just one away from reaching the U.S. record, currently held by Alpine skiers Sarah Billmeier and Sarah Will, who each have 12, according to the publication.

She could hit the milestone in the 7.5km cross-country skiing competition Saturday, her final individual event. It's also possible Masters will participate in a relay event Sunday, which means she could win two more medals before going home, NBC Sports adds.

RELATED VIDEO: U.S. Paralympian Oksana Masters Hopes to Inspire People With Disabilities

If she's successful, she'll hold the American record for most medals won during one Winter Games series. Dan Cnossen, a Nordic skier, set the record in 2018.

Masters was recently named one of PEOPLE's Women Changing the World for her work challenging and inspiring others with disabilities.

Born with numerous birth defects — which included webbed fingers, six toes on each foot, one kidney and the lack of weight-bearing bones in her legs, all caused by radiation from the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster — Masters was abandoned by her parents as an infant. The first seven years of her life were spent fighting to stay alive in several Ukrainian orphanages.

"I endured a lot of physical, sexual and mental abuse, along with starvation," Masters told PEOPLE in an article published Tuesday.

In 1996 she was adopted by an American university professor who not only nursed her back to health — in between surgeries to amputate her legs — but also introduced her to the sport of rowing at 13, ultimately changing her life. "My mom saved my life twice," explained Masters, who quickly blossomed into a gutsy, competitive athlete. "She saved me from Ukraine and saved me by introducing me to sports."

In the years that followed she has emerged as Paralympic icon, winning an array of medals. "I just fell in love with the idea that someone like me could represent something so much bigger than myself through sports," she said.