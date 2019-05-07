Swarm of Bees Invade Giants vs. Reds Game, Causing a Nearly 20 Minute Delay

Heyyyy batter, batter … bees?

Longtime rivals the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds had some uninvited guests watching them face off on Monday.

Minutes before their game at Ohio’s Great American Ball Park was set to start, hundreds of bees swarmed the field — causing an 18-minute delay to the first inning’s beginning.

Both the Giants and the Reds remained hidden in the dugouts during the invasion, according to official MLB baseball video.

They finally took the field after the bees buzzed off, and when umpires got the Gaints’ manager Bruce Bochy and the Reds’ manager David Bell to agree to begin the National League contest, NBC News reported.

Things were supposed to kick off at 12:35 p.m. local time, but didn’t actually start until 12:53 p.m., NBC News reported.

The Reds would go on to win the game, triumphing over the Giants with a score of 12-4.

Newcomer Nick Senzel, who started with the Reds on Friday, hit two back-to-back home runs, helping the Reds take the lead. Meanwhile, shortstop Jose Iglesias knocked in four runs himself.

It was the final of a four-game set between the Giants and the Reds.

Bee delays are not uncommon during Spring games. Back on April 17, 1976, a swarm attacked the Giants’ dugout at Riverfront Stadium while they were facing off against the Reds, forcing a 35-minute delay.

And as recently as 2017, a pre-season game between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies was interrupted by a massive swarm that brought the game to a halt.

It was San Diego’s final game of Spring Training, top of the ninth with a 10-4 score, when the insects attacked the diamond. Players were even forced to lay down on the ground to avoid getting stung, and the swarm caused a brief delay in the game.