The pro wrestler, who welcomed a daughter in December, said she hopes she "can approach parenting the same way my Dad did" with her and her brother

WWE's Becky Lynch Announces That Her Father Has Died: 'My God Was He a Great Dad'

Becky Lynch is mourning the death of her dad.

The WWE wrestler, 34, shared that her father died on Thursday morning, though she did not reveal his cause of death.

"My god was he a great Dad," Lynch wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption Thursday, sharing several photos with him over the years. "My brother and I never had a seconds doubt that he loved us unconditionally. He was proud of us no matter what. Not for what we did, but for who we were. The rest was just details for my pops."

Lynch went on to say that her dad was someone she could go to for help with "the most trivial of problems or concerns" because "he would never judge," and described him as one of her biggest supporters.

"In my weird teenage years, he never batted an eyelid. 'She's just being herself' - he'd say, and would let me get back to my strange clothes and dog collar chokers," she continued, adding that when she told him she wanted to be a wrestler, "he never doubted me for a second even though I did."

"And when I would worry about taking risks he'd tell me 'it's an adventure Missy, enjoy it'- how right he was," the new mom said. "My Dad was a character, a gent, an athlete, an intellectual and a creator. He was always full of positivity and ready to have the chats with anyone he crossed paths with, making friends at every turn. Such a charmer he was with his unmistakable, slightly regal voice and love of story telling."

Lynch expressed regret that she was unable to be at her dad's side when he died and that he was never able to meet his granddaughter Roux, whom she and fiancé Seth Rollins welcomed in December.

"He would have gotten a great kick out of her and she would have adored him," Lynch continued. " 'She's a great laugh'- as he would say. Though I know he was so happy to have lived to know she's alive. I hope I can approach parenting the same way my Dad did with us."

"Slan agus Gra. Lots of love and magic," Lynch concluded. "I love you forever and miss you Pops. Becks."

Several celebrities in the wrestling community offered their condolences to Lynch in the comments section of the post.

"Lots of love light magic and prayers to you and your family. I'm so incredibly sorry Becky. So so sorry. ❤️" Nikki Bella wrote, while her twin sister Brie Bella added, "I'm so sorry for your loss!!! Your Dad seemed like an amazing man. Prayers for you and your family!!! 💛✨🙏🏼"

Matt Rehwoldt added, "I'm so sorry my friend ❤️"