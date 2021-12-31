Becky Hammon Nearing 'Record-Setting' Deal to Coach WNBA's Las Vegas Aces: Reports

The former WNBA star became the first full-time, paid female assistant coach in the NBA in 2014

Becky Hammon is reportedly returning to the WNBA with a bang!

The San Antonio Spurs assistant coach, 44, is nearing a deal to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, per multiple reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The reported deal would make Hammon the highest-paid coach in the league, according to ESPN.

Additionally, The Athletic says the expected 5-year contract would be "record-setting" if agreed upon.

Hammon, who retired from the WNBA seven years ago, had also been "pursued" by the New York Liberty, per the report. The six-time All-Star would replace Bill Laimbeer, who has coached the team since 2018.

Hammon was named the first full-time, paid female assistant coach in the NBA in 2014 when she was hired by the Spurs, and is thought to be on track to becoming the first female head coach in the NBA.

Becky Hammon Credit: Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images

One year ago, Hammon became the first woman to coach an NBA team during a regular-season game after head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected from their Dec. 30 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After the game, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters that he believed Hammon was "going to be a great coach one day." Lakers star LeBron James echoed that sentiment during his own postgame press conference.

"Obviously she's been paying her dues over the last few years and Coach Pop has given her the opportunity," said James, 37. "It's a beautiful thing just to hear her barking out calls, barking out sets. She's very passionate about the game. Congrats to her and congrats for our league."

RELATED VIDEO: ESPYs 2021: Here Are the Most Memorable Moments From Sports' Big Night

Back in April, Hammon detailed her coaching aspirations in an interview with Hoda Kotb on Today. When asked if she believes it is "past time" for the NBA to hire a female head coach, Hammon said yes.

"Of course," she told Kotb, 56. "I mean, this ball is never moving fast enough, in my opinion."

Hammon continued: "People don't like doing something new and different. It's uncomfortable. It takes massive amount of risk. Somebody's going to have to take a chance."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last November, Hammon told PEOPLE that she does not take breaking barriers lightly. "It's a torch that I carry very seriously," she said at the time.