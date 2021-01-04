Baylor Bramble Dies Over 5 Years After Suffering TBI During High School Football Game

Baylor Bramble, a former Siegel High School football player in Tennessee, has died. He was 22.

Baylor's death comes over five years after he suffered a traumatic brain injury during a high school football game in 2015 that left him paralyzed. His father, David Bramble, announced the news on Twitter Saturday.

"Not sure what to type ... After nearly 5 1/2 years of fighting, Baylor's fight is finished," the Northside Baptist pastor wrote. "He is with Jesus and hearing 'Well done good and faithful servant' Our family is so thankful for all your prayers."

On Oct. 23, 2015, Baylor was making his first career start for Siegel High as a junior cornerback against Warren County High School. He came off the field in the fourth quarter and told his coach that his head hurt.

He was quickly life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he had to undergo emergency surgery, the Tennessean reported at the time. Since then, Baylor has been fighting for his life.

Just days before his death, Baylor's father shared in letter with his church that his son was scheduled to undergo nasal surgery on Dec. 30 for "respiratory issues and secretions," the Tennessean reported.

On Saturday morning, three days after the surgery, David wrote that it had been a "rough" day for Baylor, and later tweeted, "Desperate prayers needed!!!"

Siegel High's athletic director Greg Wyant, who had coached Baylor prior to his injury, shared an emotional statement with the Tennessean after learning of his death.

"My heart is completely broken," Wyant told the outlet. "My thoughts and prayers are with [the Bramble family]. What a light they've shone on our community, what a model they've been for true faith, for true belief and how to handle such an adverse situation with such grace and care for Baylor."

"During the whole process I saw a community come together for a kid that was worthy," Wyant added. "To see that and to see a kid that was so grounded in his faith, and to watch his peers see that and their faith change ... Baylor was a catalyst for a lot of peers in his class and our school."