"You only go through this process once, so I'm really just enjoying all of it," LaMelo Ball said

Basketball Player LaMelo Ball Says He Was 'Born' to Go No. 1 in NBA Draft

LeMelo Ball says he's been ready to be a No. 1 NBA Draft pick since birth.

In a media interview ahead of Wednesday night's 2020 NBA Draft, Ball, 19, opened up about his potential to be the first pick, which the Minnesota Timberwolves currently hold.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I feel like I'm born for this," the athlete said, ESPN reported.

He continued, "I feel like I'm just the right man for it. Like I said, I feel like I'm born for this whole thing going on, so that's pretty much my answer right there."

Ball also told reporters that he had workouts for the Timberwolves, as well as the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, and Detroit Pistons ahead of the draft. He additionally spoke to the New York Knicks on the phone.

"You only go through this process once, so I'm really just enjoying all of it," Ball said, ESPN reported.

Ball currently plays for the Australian Professional Basketball team The Hawks. The young athlete is from a well-known basketball family: his brother, Lonzo Ball, plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, his other brother LiAngelo Ball plays in the NBA G League, and his father LaVar Ball founded merchandise company Big Baller Brand.

RELATED VIDEO: Shaquille O'Neal Says He and Charles Barkley's Moms Had to Intervene After 1999 On-Court Fight

No matter what happens on Wednesday, Ball doesn't seem to be nervous.