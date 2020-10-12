Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Joe Morgan Dead at 77

Joe Morgan played second base for the Cincinnati Reds from 1972 to 1979

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan has died. He was 77.

Morgan, a two-time MVP and 10-time All-Star second basemen for the Cincinnati Reds, died on Sunday at his home in Danville, California, a family spokesperson told the Associated Press. According to the outlet, Morgan was suffering from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy.

"The Reds family is heartbroken," CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement on Twitter. "He had a lifelong loyalty and dedication to this organization that extended to our current team and front office staff. As a cornerstone on one of the greatest teams in baseball history, his contributions to this franchise will live forever. Our hearts ache for his Big Red Machine teammates."

He is the sixth MLB Hall of Famer to die this year. The others were Lou Brock, Al Kaline, Bob Gibson, Tom Seaver, and Whitey Ford.

Morgan began his 22-year career as second baseman in the MLB in 1963, playing nine seasons for the Houston Colt .45s and Astros before he was traded to the Reds in 1971, according to the Hall of Fame website.

Morgan played for Cincinnati for eight seasons, during which the team was known as the Big Red Machine due to their dominance. They won the World Series in 1975 and again in 1976, with Morgan named the league's MVP both years.

Morgan later returned to Houston for the 1980 season. He moved around between teams for his final few seasons, playing for the San Francisco Giants from 1981 to 1982, the Philadelphia Phillies in 1983, and the Oakland Athletics in 1984 before retiring.

He was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 1987 and to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990. His jersey No. 8 was retired.

After retiring, Morgan became a longtime sports analyst on NBC and ESPN. He also hosted a daily, one-hour sports talk radio program in 2011 on Sports USA.

In 2010, Morgan returned to the Reds as the advisor to baseball operations.