Baseball Fans Get Engaged During Washington Nationals' Annual Pride Event

It was a night out to remember for one happy couple at the Washington Nationals’ annual pride event.

A pair of baseball fans named Aaron and Teddy got engaged at Nationals Park Tuesday during the team’s Night OUT event.

The celebratory moment was captured on the stadium’s big screen for the crowd to see, with Nats Youth Academy, the team’s foundation, marking the occasion on Twitter.

“Teddy said YES!” the account wrote, sharing several photos of the couple embracing after their special moment.

The foundation also said that in honor of the fans, the Nationals would donate $1,500 to SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders) in support of leadership development and services for LGBTQ youth.

Teddy said YES! In celebration of the newly engaged couple, the Nationals foundation will donate $1,500 to @SMYALDMV in support of leadership development and services for LGBTQ youth. Join us and donate for more impact at https://t.co/9aMx3UbfrK.#NightOUT | #Nats4Good pic.twitter.com/XD700RsCzu — Nats Youth Academy (@NatsAcademy) June 5, 2019

The engagement was also captured on camera by journalist Aaron Rupar, who shared photos of the big screen announcing their news to the crowd.

These two just got engaged at the @Nationals game on Pride night. How cool! pic.twitter.com/p97U45ixpu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2019

According to MLB.com, the proposal happened between the sixth and seventh innings, and the men received a standing ovation afterward.

Tuesday’s event marked the Nationals’ 15th pride night, the longest-running celebration in the major leagues.

All attendees received special T-shirts featuring the team’s logo spelled out in rainbow colors, and the Nationals donated $5 from each ticket sold to TeamDC, an organization benefiting LGBTQ athletes. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington was on hand to sing the national anthem.

Pitcher Sean Doolittle also marked the occasion by breaking out a special pair of rainbow cleats in order to show his support.

Happy #Pride! To my LGBTQ friends and family – we love you, support you, and we’re grateful for you. I’m proud to celebrate and stand with you because everyone deserves to feel safe and free to be who they are and to love who they love. Love is love. pic.twitter.com/RIv9Gvkket — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) June 1, 2019

Doolittle said on Twitter he’ll be auctioning off the shoes at the end of the month with proceeds benefiting SMYAL.

“To my LGBTQ friends and family – we love you, support you, and we’re grateful for you. I’m proud to celebrate and stand with you because everyone deserves to feel safe and free to be who they are and to love who they love,” he wrote on Twitter. “Love is love.”