Baseball Fan Uses Megaphone to Heckle the Houston Astros from Outside Stadium: 'Cheaters'

The Houston Astros fired two top officials earlier this year following an investigation into claims the team illegally stole pitching signs

One baseball fan is making his voice heard.

During Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday, an impassioned man could be heard heckling the Houston Astros from outside of Petco Park, where he called out Astro team members by name and described them as cheaters, CBS Sports and other outlets reported.

According to witnesses who were situated within the San Diego stadium, the man took advantage of the quiet, fans-free ballpark and used a megaphone to call out the individual players following their sign-stealing scandal during the 2017 season.

"Someone with a bullhorn behind Petco Park is talking about the Astros: 'The baseball community has not forgotten your transgressions,' " Washington Post journalist Jesse Dougherty tweeted. "This man is now going through each player and saying: 'You are a cheater, shame on you.' "

Houston Chronicle writer Chandler Rome noted on Twitter, as well, that "A man outside of the ballpark is on a megaphone yelling that 'the Astros are a bunch of cheaters' and that 'Jose Altuve, you are a cheater, shame on you.'"

He added, "They are going down the list of players who were on the team and saying the same thing."

Earlier this year, the Astros fired general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch after the league confirmed the team used cameras to steal pitching signs during the 2017 season. While the MLB suspended both Luhnow and Hinch for 2020, Astros owner Jim Crane opted to ultimately fire them both.

"Neither one of them started this, but neither one of them did anything about it," Crane said at the time, according to ESPN. "We need to move forward with a clean slate."

Stealing signs has long been a part of baseball, and the practice typically involves a team watching the hand signs used by an opposing team, such as those between a catcher and a pitcher. If a team can interpret what those signs mean, it can give them an advantage when their batter is at the plate.