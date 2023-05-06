Entertainment Sports Baseball Fan Taken to Trauma Center After Falling Over Protective Railing Into Red Sox Bullpen Later in the game, a Phillies employee reportedly cleaned blood off the concrete in the area where the unidentified fan tumbled By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 6, 2023 12:41 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Friday night's game at Citizens Bank Park ended with more than just a win for the Boston Red Sox. During the first inning of the game between the Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies, a fan sitting in the stands fell and tumbled into the visitor's bullpen after reaching over a protective railing to catch a ball, reports the Associated Press. 6 Former Phillies Players Died of Brain Cancer — and Dangerous Chemicals in Turf Could Be to Blame: Report According to an update shared later in the game by NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Taryn Hatcher, the ball was initially thrown to the stands and landed in the flower bed below the barricade. The AP adds that the incident was bought to the attention of medical personnel after Phillies' reliever José Alvarado ran out of the team's bullpen and into the outfield to call for help. Tom Brady Denies Report Suggesting He May Want Out of Fox Broadcasting Contract: 'Fake News' The incident caused a ten-minute delay to the game. The Red Sox went on to defeat the Phillies with a 5 to 3-point victory. Mitchell Leff/Getty While the nature of the spectator's injuries and identity has not been revealed, the AP adds that an employee was seen cleaning blood off the concrete where the fan fell after he was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital's trauma center. The fan is said to have left the ballpark "conscious and responsive." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Friday's game also witnessed the return of Phillies' slugger Bryce Harper in his first game of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery (ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction) during the offseason. The baseball star, 30, received a standing ovation before his first at-bat, reports CBS Sports.