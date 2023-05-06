Baseball Fan Taken to Trauma Center After Falling Over Protective Railing Into Red Sox Bullpen

Friday night's game at Citizens Bank Park ended with more than just a win for the Boston Red Sox.

During the first inning of the game between the Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies, a fan sitting in the stands fell and tumbled into the visitor's bullpen after reaching over a protective railing to catch a ball, reports the Associated Press.

According to an update shared later in the game by NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Taryn Hatcher, the ball was initially thrown to the stands and landed in the flower bed below the barricade.

The AP adds that the incident was bought to the attention of medical personnel after Phillies' reliever José Alvarado ran out of the team's bullpen and into the outfield to call for help.

The incident caused a ten-minute delay to the game. The Red Sox went on to defeat the Phillies with a 5 to 3-point victory.

Mitchell Leff/Getty

While the nature of the spectator's injuries and identity has not been revealed, the AP adds that an employee was seen cleaning blood off the concrete where the fan fell after he was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital's trauma center. The fan is said to have left the ballpark "conscious and responsive."

Friday's game also witnessed the return of Phillies' slugger Bryce Harper in his first game of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery (ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction) during the offseason. The baseball star, 30, received a standing ovation before his first at-bat, reports CBS Sports.