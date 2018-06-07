Arguably the best catch at the San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves game on Tuesday happened off the baseball field.

A 23-year-old Padres fan wasn’t the only one surprised when a foul ball soared across the stadium and landed in her full cup of beer.

The once-in-a-lifetime moment was caught on video by the Padres organization, and quickly spiraled Gabrielle DiMarco to social media fame.

“I felt like I won the lottery,” DiMarco told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I was like, ‘What are the chances?’ I wasn’t even trying to catch this ball and it landed in my cup.”

Beer — and baseball — served to your seat at @Padres games 🍺⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zCh3HjeUyD — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) June 6, 2018

But what she did after catching the ball helped her earn a litany of marriage proposals in the video comments.

DiMarco was sitting down when she thought the foul ball hit the chair behind her and bounced into her cup, according to the Tribune. She stood up in shock, and then decided to chug her entire full cup of beer as the stadium cheered her on.

“So many people were cheering, ‘Chug!’ I was like, ‘absolutely I will chug this beer, are you kidding me?’ ” DiMarco also told the outlet.

Looks like the Padres might have a new MVP.