Patrick Mahomes, Jack Harlow and More Attend Barnstable Brown Gala Ahead of 2023 Kentucky Derby

Chris Pine, Smokey Robinson, Joey Fatone were among those who appeared at the annual charity event

By
Published on May 6, 2023 12:51 PM
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 05: Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attends the 149th Kentucky Derby Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion on May 05, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images); LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 05: Jack Harlow attends the 149th Kentucky Derby Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion on May 05, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images); LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 05: Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead attends the 149th Kentucky Derby Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion on May 05, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Jack Harlow, Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty; Stephen J. Cohen/Getty; Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

The Kentucky Derby hadn't even kicked off yet, but the stars were still racing to the Barnstable Brown Gala on Friday night.

Jack Harlow, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Chris Pine, Smokey Robinson, Peyton Manning, Larry Birkhead and daughter Dannielynn Birkhead all stopped in for the charity event — which benefits the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 05: Jack Harlow and Patrick Mahomes attends the 149th Kentucky Derby Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion on May 05, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Jack Harlow, Patrick Mahomes. Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Among those in attendance was Kentucky's own Harlow, 25, fresh off the release of his latest album, Jackman. The rapper and Grammy nominee arrived to plenty of screams from his hometown fans, as he posed for selfies and even signed a few items while surrounded by police officers.

For the event, Harlow rocked a two-piece tan suit with a white button-up underneath, as well as a pair of shades and his go-to curly hair.

He spent some of the evening jamming out to the music of the night and also posed with some famous friends in attendance — including Mahomes, 27.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback marked the occasion with his wife Brittany, at one point even singing along to Boyz II Men's "End of the Road" to her as the musical trio performed the hit.

Mahomes wore a plaid suit jacket to the gala with all black underneath (including his tie), a pair of shades, black slip-on loafers seemingly without socks, and he smiled big with Brittany right next to him. For the event, she wore a vibrant orange dress with her hair back and a dazzling purse.

Other stars in attendance included Chris Pine and his father Robert, who wore matching white suits and got to see some of the performances unfold. Joey Fatone, Boyz II Men, Ritchie Sambora, and Smokey Robinson all sang a few songs — with Robinson being joined by Rachel Platten for an additional duet.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 05: Rachel Plattion and Smokey Robinson performs during the 149th Kentucky Derby Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion on May 05, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Smokey Robinson, Rachel Platten. Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

As previously reported, the gala — which has raised over $17 million in the last 13 years — saw 16-year-old Dannielynn Birkhead pay homage to her late mother Anna Nicole Smith.

During the event, the teen wore a black tulle skirt and blouse featuring her mom's photographs from her famous Guess campaign. As her dad explained, she was "showing off her fashion sense but at the same time paying tribute to her mom."

"We're both paying tribute because it's the 20th anniversary of our first meeting," Birkhead, who first met Anna Nicole at the Barnstable Brown Gala in 2003, told PEOPLE. At the time, he was a young photographer sent to cover the annual event.

"It seems like yesterday to be honest," he recalled. "That I was walking up with my camera bags and just hoping for a decent picture. I wound up with so much more. It's funny how one event can change your life. And that's what this party did for me. If I had not been there that night and had that connection, how different my life would have been if I hadn't met Anna and had our daughter."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr4aGo7NuOy/ larryanddannielynn's profile picture Verified More Barnstable-Gala pre-party pics. Can’t believe Dannielynn is almost 17. Time for a great Derby weekend #barnstablebrowngala #kentuckyderby #noImNotKeithUrban 26m
