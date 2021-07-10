Atlanta Falcons Linebacker Barkevious Mingo Arrested for Alleged Sexual Contact with a Child

The athlete turned himself in to authorities "on his own accord in consultation with his attorney," according to a press release from the Arlington Police Department

The Atlanta Falcons' Barkevious Mingo was arrested earlier this week and accused of sexual contact with a child.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old linebacker was arrested by Arlington police at 9:46 p.m. local time on one count of indecency with a child, sexual contact, according to a press release from the Arlington Police Department.

Mingo turned himself in to authorities "on his own accord in consultation with his attorney," the release added. The athlete posted a $25,000 bond and was released from custody.

Due to the nature of the charges and the age of the victim surrounding the alleged incident, the Arlington Police Department said they could not release any more information.

Mingo was the sixth overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2013 NFL Draft and went on to play for five other teams afterward. The NFL star previously signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in March, per USA Today.

Barkevious Mingo #52 of the Houston Texans in action in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Credit: Mark Brown/Getty Images

According to ESPN, which cited Arlington Police Department records, Mingo was arrested on a second-degree felony charge. Under Texas state law, the charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The charge revolves around engaging in sexual contact with an individual younger than 17 or causing the child to engage in sexual contact, per the state's penal code.

In a statement given to multiple outlets, the Falcons said, per ESPN, "Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident."

"The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation," the team added.