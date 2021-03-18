Former President Barack Obama Shares His 2021 NCAA March Madness Bracket Picks

"I'm looking forward to some good games — and a few upsets — in this year's March Madness tournament," the former president and huge basketball fan said while announcing his picks for the NCAA Tournament

Barack Obama dropped his March Madness bracket on Thursday, revealing what teams he thinks will win the men's and women's 2021 NCAA Basketball Championship.

"Like many of you, I'm looking forward to some good games — and a few upsets — in this year's March Madness tournament," the former president, who is also an avid basketball fan, wrote in a post to social media.

For the men's side, Obama picked the Final Four to come down to matchups between Gonzaga University and the University of Michigan, along with Baylor University facing the University of Illinois (the teams all happen to be No. 1 seeds). It's worth noting that Obama's daughter, Sasha Obama, is also a student at Michigan.

Despite that, Obama predicts the championship game will be between undefeated Gonzaga and Illinois, with the title going to Gonzaga.

In the women's tournament, Obama picked Stanford University to face the University of Maryland in the Final Four, along with Baylor going up against North Carolina State University. With Stanford and Baylor advancing to the championship game, Obama predicts Baylor will win it all.

According to The Hill, Obama has publicly released his tournament picks every year since 2009. He has successfully picked the men's champion twice in that time frame but has a much higher success rate in the women's tournament, having selected the eventual winner five times.

With the First Four elimination games scheduled for Thursday night, there's still a few hours left for fans to create their own brackets.

The schedule for both the men's and women's tournaments are below:

Men's NCAA Basketball Championship

First Four: Thursday, March 18

First Round: Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20

Second Round: Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22

Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28

Elite Eight: Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30

Final Four: Saturday, April 3

National Championship Game: Monday, April 5

Women's NCAA Basketball Championship

First Round (Round of 64) March 21 and 22

Second Round (Round of 32) March 23 and 24

Sweet 16 March 27 and 28 San Antonio Alamodome (Two courts)

Elite Eight March 29 and 30

Women's Final Four (National Semifinals) April 2