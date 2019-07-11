Barack Obama Shows Off What Appears to Be New Women’s Soccer Jersey After World Cup Win  

Barack Obama continues to celebrate the United States’ women’s national team win in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final — with his very own USWNT jersey!

“Proud to rep America’s best team! Congrats @USWNT and thanks for being such a strong inspiration for women and girls—and everybody—all across the country,” the former president said in an Instagram caption underneath a photo of him giving a big grin and holding up the jersey, which has “Obama” printed on the back.

Obama had already shared his congratulations to the team, who won the final match against the Netherlands, 2-0. The win marks the USWNT’s fourth World Cup win. They last won in 2015.

“Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam” he wrote on Twitter shortly after the team’s win.

The ladies of the team have spent the days since their win celebrating.

On Wednesday, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and teammates paraded down the streets of New York City, culminating in a ceremony for the champions.

Image zoom Barack Obama Barak Obama/Instagram

RELATED: All the Best Photos from the Ticker Tape Parade Honoring the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the women, opening the ceremony by saying “This team has done something never before seen in the history of this country, the greatest, most-winning soccer team in the history of this country … and what they accomplished was extraordinary.”

“There was a deafening roar celebrating that [World Cup] victory, a deafening roar for our champions,” he continued, before the crowd broke into chants of “U.S.A. Equal Pay.”

Image zoom U.S. Women's National Soccer Team JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty

RELATED: The Americans Win the 2019 Women’s World Cup

“The equality of women must be guaranteed in this nation,” de Blasio added.

Despite previous jabs with team captain Rapinoe, President Donald Trump also extended his congratulations to the winners on Sunday.

“Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!” he said on Twitter.