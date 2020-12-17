Former Baltimore Ravens Player Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead at 28: 'We Are Deeply Saddened'

Lorenzo Taliaferro, a former fullback for the Baltimore Ravens, has died. He was 28 years old.

The Ravens addressed the sad news on Twitter Thursday, sharing a statement from Head Coach John Harbaugh alongside a photo of Taliaferro in uniform.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro," began Harbaugh, 58.

He went on to refer to Taliaferro, who played with the Ravens from 2014 to 2016, as "a kind, smart respectful and determined young man — someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lorenzo's family. May he rest in peace," Harbaugh concluded.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office tweeted the news that Taliaferro had died late Wednesday night.

"Earlier today, December 16, 2020, at approximately 3:07 pm Deputies were dispatched to the 100 Block of Windsor Lane for a call of someone needing medical attention," their post read. "Medics also arrived and transported the patient to a local hospital where he later passed away."

Ravens Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton said in an interview posted Thursday to the Ravens' Twitter that he wanted to "send [his] deepest condolences to [Lorenzo's] family."

Lorenzo Taliaferro

"This is obviously tragic news. It's sad. [He had] so much life ahead of him," added Horton, 35. "He was loved by his teammates because of how he went out and worked — how he handled his business. He was great."

"He was kind. He always had a smile on his face. When he came to work, he was gonna work," he continued. "It's just unfortunate when you come in and with everything that's going on the world, you hear that a teammate, guy you coached, has passed away."

Taliaferro, who was born in Yorktown, Virginia, began his professional football career in 2014 when he was picked to join the Ravens in the fourth round of the NFL draft. He played three seasons for the Baltimore team under the tutelage of Harbaugh, scoring five touchdowns and rushing a total of 339 yards during his time there.