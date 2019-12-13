Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Breaks Michael Vick’s Rushing Yards Record

Image zoom Lamar Jackson Patrick Smith/Getty

Lamar Jackson is already building up quite the resume!

During Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback broke Michael Vick’s record for most rushing yards in a single season — and he barely wasted any time doing it.

In the first quarter, before either team had even gotten on the board, Jackson, 22, faked a handoff to teammate Mark Ingram, and picked up the remaining five yards he needed to best Vick’s record of 1,039 yards, which was set all the way back in 2006.

Prior to Jackson, the last time Vick’s record came close to being beaten was in 2014, when Russell Wilson came within 190 yards of the accomplishment, according to ESPN.

After Jackson broke Vick’s record, the Fox broadcast cut to a video message from the former football player.

“Lamar, I just want to say congratulations on making history,” Vick said, according to ESPN. “One of many milestones that you will surpass in your career. Best of luck in everything that you do. You deserve it. Keep up the hard work, and I’ll always be rooting for you.”

“It’s pretty cool,” Jackson told reporters after the game, which the Ravens won 42-21. “My favorite player growing up. It’s amazing, and I’m going to cherish that forever and just got to keep it going. Records are made to be broken, like he said. I heard him say that, and it’s an honor for me to do it.”

Jackson’s accomplishment also got a shout-out from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who chimed in with a new challenge for the young star.

“Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades. Who’s buying the PPV?” he wrote.

Responding to the tweet after the game, Jackson laughed while admitting going toe-to-toe with Brady, 42, would be tough.

“He’s probably going to win that race. Rollerblades on grass? Oh man. I’m going to see what I can do. Tom still got a little bit in him. I’ve seen him.”

This is Jackson’s second season with the Baltimore Ravens.

He was the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and became the starting quarterback in his rookie year after longtime player Joe Flacco got injured.

During Thursday’s game, Jackson, who threw five touchdowns, also tied a franchise record for most touchdown passes in a season, according to ESPN.

With their victory, the Ravens also clinched the AFC North division title for the second consecutive year. Their next game is against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 22.