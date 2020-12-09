The athlete announced he tested positive for coronavirus just 30 minutes ahead of the Baltimore Ravens matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday

Ravens' Dez Bryant Says He'll Quit NFL Season After COVID Diagnosis — Then Changes His Mind

Baltimore Ravens player Dez Bryant may not have been on the field for Tuesday night's game, but his Twitter spree still kept fans engaged.

Just 30 minutes before the Ravens scheduled matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, for who Bryant previously played for eight seasons, the athlete revealed on Twitter that he was pulled from warmups after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested ... my s—t came back positive ... I tested positive for Covid WTF," the wide receiver posted.

He later noted that it was "crazy" he tested positive as he has kept "the same damn routine."

Minutes later, Bryant, 32, surprised fans after he said this would be the end of his NFL season.

"Yea I'm going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can't deal with this," he wrote.

He then tweeted at the NFL asking if the ongoing Ravens game — which had been rescheduled Tuesday after another COVID-19 outbreak on the team last week — should continue after he tested positive.

As he was out of the game, Bryant revealed he was going to "drink some wine and cope" instead.

A few hours later, however, when a user followed up to ask about Bryant leaving the team, the athlete said he was now "coming back."

"Yea I'm coming back ... I'm being smart," Bryant wrote.

A representative for the Baltimore Ravens did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the NFL, Bryant's daily coronavirus test taken Tuesday morning came back inconclusive. A second test was also inconclusive.

He was then pulled off the field ahead of the game for a point-of-care test, which was positive.

Following the Ravens 34-17 win against the Cowboys, several of Bryant's teammates wished him a speedy recovery from the virus.

"We got your back brother. You gon beat this like every other obstacle. All dawgz on deck!! We hold you down til you back wit da fam," running back Mark Ingram tweeted.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson also gave Bryant a shoutout in his postgame interview, which Bryant reposted on Twitter.

"We just had to win the game for him because we knew how much it meant to him," he said. "I’m feeling for him because I know how much he wanted to be here."