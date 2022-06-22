"No signs of trauma was found or foul play suspected at this time but investigators are not ruling out the possibility of an overdose," Baltimore police told PEOPLE

Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dead at 26: 'A Life Lost Much Too Soon'

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died on Tuesday at 26, Baltimore police confirm to PEOPLE.

In a statement, the Baltimore Police Department said they responded to a call about a "questionable death" at a residence shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Once there, they found paramedics working on Ferguson, who "never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"No signs of trauma was found or foul play suspected at this time but investigators are not ruling out the possibility of an overdose," police told PEOPLE.

A medical examiner will determine Ferguson's cause of death, they added. The department has opened a "questionable death" investigation.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the Ravens said in a statement posted to social media.

"He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and an infectious personality," they added. "We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Ferguson, a Louisiana Tech alum, played in the NFL for three seasons. He was a father of three, according to ESPN.

According to Pro Football Reference, Baltimore drafted Ferguson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the 85th overall pick.

Ferguson broke the NCAA's career sacks record in the final game of his collegiate career with Louisiana Tech by recording his 45th career sack in the 2018 Hawai'i Bowl, ESPN said. The record-setting achievement earned him the nickname "Sack Daddy."

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he had predicted a significant step forward for Ferguson in the coming season.

"Was just talking to Ferg about when we gone see Sack Daddy come out.. a big year was ahead," Humphrey wrote on Twitter.

Ferguson played in 38 games with Baltimore over the last three seasons; he made 10 starts, recording 67 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 17 quarterback hits in that time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Louisiana native was present at each of the Ravens' offseason workouts so far this year and appeared to have lost a significant amount of weight as he approached his fourth NFL season, according to ESPN.