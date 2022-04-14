The NFL quarterback opened up about his rocky relationship with the franchise during a podcast appearance

Baker Mayfield didn't hold back about his career and his ongoing relationship with the Cleveland Browns during a podcast appearance this week.

While appearing on the Ya Neva Know: You Know What I Mean? podcast, Mayfield said he feels "disrespected" by the Cleveland Browns.

"I was told one thing and they completely did another. That's what I'm in the middle of right now," Mayfield, 27, said of his team's offseason moves, including a controversial trade that brought quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland team.

When directly asked if he feels "disrespected" by the way the Cleveland organization has handled the situation, quarterback Mayfield said "one hundred percent."

Still, Mayfield said that despite not knowing "where I'm going next," he's "ready for the next chapter."

"I know what I need to do for me to be the best version of me and to be able to lead an organization," said Mayfield during the Ya Never Know appearance.

According to CNN, Mayfield — who was drafted by the Browns in 2018 — requested a trade from the team's front office in March during the NFL offseason. The organization did not grant the quarterback's request and has not yet confirmed plans for the future of his contract, CNN reported.

The upcoming 2022-2023 NFL season will be the final year of his contract with the Cleveland team. However, Mayfield told CNN that "the relationship is too far gone to mend," during a March interview.

The athlete's time in Cleveland has also been plagued by injuries and a tense relationship with some of Cleveland's fans.

However, Mayfield said that he doesn't regret any of his time in a Browns uniform. "I really, truly, honestly have no regrets of my time in Cleveland of what I tried to give to that place," he said during the appearance. "True Clevelanders and true Browns fans know that."

Previously, Mayfield shared an emotional note to Cleveland on his social media accounts in March.