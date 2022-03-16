Baker Mayfield Pens Heartfelt Note to Cleveland Amid 'Uncertainties' of Future with Browns

Baker Mayfield has a message for Browns fans as his future in Cleveland remains uncertain.

The 26-year-old quarterback, who has been with the Browns since entering the NFL in 2018, addressed his status with the team on Tuesday in an emotional note shared on his social media accounts.

Earlier that day, the Browns reportedly flew to Houston to gauge Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's interest in coming to Cleveland, according to ESPN.

Mayfield made it clear that he has "no clue what happens next" in his statement, which he captioned, "With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is."

"Cleveland," he began, "The past 4 years have been nothing short of life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs."

Mayfield said his uncertainty regarding his future with the team is "the meaning behind the silence" he has maintained this offseason. "I can only control what I can," he continued, "which is trusting God's plan throughout this process."

The 2017 Heisman winner added, "I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens. I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard working people."

Baker Mayfield Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty

No matter the outcome, Mayfield concluded, Cleveland "will always be a part" of his story with wife Emily Wilkinson Mayfield. "And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives."

The Browns selected Mayfield with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after going 0-16 the year prior. In 2020, the quarterback helped Cleveland to its first playoff appearance since 2002 and first postseason victory since 1994.

Mayfield was injured for nearly the entire 2021 season after he completely tore the labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder during week two. He underwent surgery to repair the injury in January, and Browns' leadership has indicated that they believe he will be good to go next season.

Baker Mayfield Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty

In January, general manager Andrew Berry had indicated that the Browns "fully" expected Mayfield to be under center for the 2022 season, per the Akron Beacon Journal.

However, according to ESPN, the Browns are one of four teams expressing interest in Watson, 26, who avoided criminal charges in connection to allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct last Friday. The New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are also interested in the quarterback, per the report.