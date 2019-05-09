Cleveland Browns Star Baker Mayfield’s Mom Cries While Hearing His Emotional Mother’s Day Letter

We asked @bakermayfield to write a letter to his mom. What he *didn't* know was that she was listening in the next room … pic.twitter.com/20zxDiXnPw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2019

Ever since the exit of one NBA star last summer, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has emerged as the next star who has the real potential to bring the city its next championship. And while the 24-year-old from Texas is an intimidating force when facing down opponents, it all melts away when it comes to his mother.

For this Mother’s Day, Mayfield penned a heartwarming letter to his mom, Gina, and read it out loud in a video for ESPN.

“Words do not begin to describe how thankful I am to call you my mother,” Mayfield said in his letter. “There’s no handbook on parenting, but if there was, you would be the author.”

He continued, “The way you showed unconditional love through every up and down and a few self-inflicted mistakes along the way.”

RELATED: Thomas Rhett Surprises Deserving Women with Their Military Sons and Daughters for Mother’s Day

“You have never stopped believing in me,” Mayfield continued, “always pushing me to do more and then always having the big picture mindset to push through adversity.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Most Expensive Stadiums Built in the U.S.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As Mayfield read his emotional message, unbeknownst to him, Gina was in the room next door, tearing up as he expressed his gratitude for her strength during all they have been through — including a car accident they experienced while on the way to visit a college in Oklahoma in 2014.

“There’s a lot more that I could say on this letter, but I love you, and I’m thankful for you,” Mayfield said.