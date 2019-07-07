Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield Marries Emily Wilkinson

Image zoom Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Cheers to the happy couple!

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson, who announced their engagement last June, have tied the knot.

Although the bride and groom have yet to share any photos from their ceremony, Wilkinson shared a celebratory post on Sunday about the couple’s milestone moment.

“IM MARRIED,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of her phone as she received a call from Mayfield, 24.

The photo also showed that Wilkinson had also updated his contact information, to read “Husband” followed by a red heart emoji.

In addition to sharing several loving tributes from her pals, Wilkinson also re-posted a note from her pal Jordyn Woods, who was unable to attend the ceremony.

“So sad I’m missing this,” Woods, 21, wrote alongside one of the couple’s engagement photos, as she congratulated the pair. “Wishing I could be there.”

The wedding appeared to take place on Saturday in Malibu, California, according to a post from one of Wilkinson’s bridesmaids.

A rep for Mayfield did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom (L-R) Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield Emily Wilkinson/Instagram

Image zoom (L-R) Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson Jordyn Woods/Instagram

In the days leading up to the couple’s nuptials, Wilkinson shared a variety of loving tributes to the NFL player.

“A year ago today, you asked me to spend forever with you, and next weekend we officially say “I do,’ ” she wrote last month, alongside a video of the couple laughing and cozying up together. “I am truly the luckiest girl in the world.”

Earlier this week, she also posted a screenshot of a short note, on which the words, “Remember the days you prayed for the things you have now,” were written.

“Two days,” she captioned the shot.

Mayfield and Wilkinson announced their engagement in June 2018, just months after Mayfield was selected as the first overall draft pick by Cleveland.

“Can’t wait to do life with the most perfect girl. Emily Wilkinson, I love you,” Mayfield wrote on Instagram, alongside a sweet slideshow of photos from the happy moment he popped the question — including a close-up image of his bride-to-be’s new diamond ring.

Wilkinson went on to share her own celebratory post, writing, “I get to be this guy’s WIFE! Best day of my life. I love you fiancé!!”

The pair were first romantically linked in early 2018, and made their public debut as a couple that January while attending a Los Angeles Clippers game.