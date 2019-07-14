Image zoom Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Baker Mayfield is elated to be a married man!

The Cleveland Browns quarterback, 24, wed fiancée Emily Wilkinson on July 6 in Malibu, California. And a week after their nuptials, the couple, who announced their engagement last June, shared their favorite wedding photos on Instagram.

“The Mayfields… Last week was a real life dream. Unbelievable day surrounded by family and friends. Excited to start the next chapter of our journey together @ewilkinson, love you Em Lou,” the NFL star wrote.

Many of Mayfield’s football colleagues offered congratulatory messages in the comments section, including Danny Amendola and Ezekiel Elliott.

Guests in attendance included Mayfield’s teammates, including new Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Last week, the bride, who was first romantically linked to the NFL star in early 2018, shared a celebratory post about the couple’s nuptials.

Mayfield and Wilkinson announced their engagement in June 2018, just months after he was selected as the first overall draft pick by Cleveland.

“Can’t wait to do life with the most perfect girl. Emily Wilkinson, I love you,” Mayfield wrote on Instagram, alongside a sweet slideshow of photos from the happy moment he popped the question — including a close-up image of his bride-to-be’s new diamond ring.

Wilkinson went on to share her own celebratory post, writing, “I get to be this guy’s WIFE! Best day of my life. I love you fiancé!!”