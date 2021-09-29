One installment from the Netflix series centers on race car driver Randy Lanier, who was involved in one of the largest drug-trafficking operations in American history

New Netflix Docuseries Digging Into Some of Sports World's Most Shocking Crimes — Watch the Trailer

Sports aren't always guts and glory.

A new Netflix documentary series premiering next month will explore the dark side of the sports world, specifically, six instances when crime and athletics intersected in dramatic ways.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the new trailer for Bad Sport, which PEOPLE is exclusively debuting, viewers get a first look at the headline-making stories the series will cover, including the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic figure skating scandal and Italian football's biggest match-fixing controversy in history.

Bad Sport comes from the producers of Don't F**k with Cats and features six, 60-minute installments directed by Luke Sewell, Miles Blaydon-Ryall, Alex Kiehl, Lizzie Kempton, Georgina Cammalleri and James House.

Netflix Bad Seed Netflix | Credit: Netflix

One episode, titled "Hoop Schemes," will dig into the point-shaving scandal at Arizona State University in 1994. The controversy — which involved, among others, basketball player Stevin "Hedake" Smith fixing games for a payoff — ended with five men sentenced to prison or probation for their involvement.

Another installment called "Need for Weed" centers on race car driver Randy Lanier, who was involved in one of the largest drug-trafficking operations in American history. Lanier spent almost three decades in prison.

Netflix Bad Seed Netflix's Bad Seed | Credit: Netflix

This isn't Netflix's first foray into the intersection between sports and crime: earlier this year, the company debuted an edition of its Untold series about father-son duo Jimmy and A.J. Galante, who shook the United Hockey League (UHL) with their mafia-tied minor league hockey team.