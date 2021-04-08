Bad Bunny's fight against The Miz at WrestleMania 37 on April 10 will be streamed on Peacock and The WWE Network

Watch an Exclusive Clip of Bad Bunny's Road to WrestleMania 37 as He Prepares to Fight The Miz

Bad Bunny is ready for the fight of his life.

The Reggaetón star, 27, is set to face off against Mike "The Miz" Mizanin at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday. In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from WWE's new USA Network YouTube channel, Bad Bunny's journey to the upcoming epic fight is explored while The Miz, 40, gives his take on fighting "one of the biggest recording artists in the world."

The Miz, a two-time WWE Champion, and fellow wrestler John Morrison — both of whom were tackled by Bad Bunny in the wrestling ring earlier this year — sit down with the rapper in the clip and hilariously promise him that they can aid him in becoming a WWE star if, in return, he helps the pair record an album.

"I'm not interested," Bad Bunny says.

In an on-camera confessional, The Miz jokingly shares his frustrations about Bad Bunny entering the ring despite being of music industry fame. "Bad Bunny is one of the biggest recording artists in the world. Multi-platinum records. Do that," The Miz says. "That is what he's good at. This is what I'm good at. So if someone says, 'Hey, aren't you taking him a little lightly?' Yeah. He's a recording artist. I am the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in the history of this company."

"You wanna be a WWE superstar? You wanna be in a WWE ring?" The Miz adds in reference to Bad Bunny. "Welcome."

Bad Bunny Image zoom Bad Bunny | Credit: Courtesy of WWE

The Miz officially challenged Bad Bunny to a showdown last month in a music video "Hey Hey, Hop Hop," a diss track dedicated to the star. "After this diss track, his music career will be over faster than Vanilla Ice's is. You may be on top of the musical world, but this is our domain," The Miz said. "I'll be sure WrestleMania becomes your living nightmare because I'm challenging you, Bad Bunny, at WrestleMania."

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, shared the news with his followers by posting a clip from his appearance at Monday Night Raw when he broke a chair on The Miz's back. "I accept your challenge, bitch. I will see you at WrestleMania," the musician said as he walked out of the ring.

This isn't Bad Bunny's first appearance at a WWE event. He also performed his track "Booker T" at Royal Rumble at the end of January. He also appeared on Monday Night Raw then and hit Morriston with a mic.