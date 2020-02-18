Ayesha Curry Shuts Down Troll Who Compared Her to a 'Farm Animal': I'm the 'GOAT'

Ayesha Curry is clapping back at her haters with her clever wit.

On Monday, the Family Food Fight host shared photos on Instagram from her recent Cabo San Lucas vacation with husband Stephen Curry when an internet troll commented on her appearance, comparing her to a “farm animal.”

In the pictures, Ayesha, 30, and Stephen, 31, are seen cuddling up next to each other while lounging on pool chairs.

Ayesha, who is wearing a blue and white tie-dye bikini, captioned the photos, “all the things” with sun, heart, champagne and wave emojis.

Responding to the cute selfies, the troll wrote, “Steph married to an actual real life farm animal.”

Ayesha was quick to come up with a clever response, writing “yes a GOAT I know” referring to the acronym meaning the “greatest of all time” as opposed to the animal.

The TV personality’s comment garnered over 1,200 likes and replies of praise for the star standing up for herself.

“The best clap back I’ve ever seen,” one user responded.

“You the real MVP!” another wrote.

During the couple’s getaway, both Ayesha and Stephen couldn’t resist sharing sweet — and sexy — photos of each other on social media.

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors player posted a steamy photo of the pair. In the image, the athlete lifts up Ayesha and holds her with her legs wrapped around his waist. The television host, who was wearing a black and green bikini, gave her husband a playful lick on the forehead.

“Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!” Stephen, who has been recovering from a hand injury over the last three months, captioned the snap.

Ayesha jokingly responded, “You coulda at least popped a filter on this. 😩 I love you though.”

The pair, who wed in 2011, celebrated their 8-year anniversary in August. They’ve welcomed three children together: daughters Riley, 6, and Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 1.