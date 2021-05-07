"He's just now realizing that his dad and his uncles play basketball," Ayesha Curry said of the couple's youngest child

Why Ayesha and Stephen Curry's Son Canon, 2, Thought the NBA Star 'Was a Golfer' for 'the Longest Time'

Stephen Curry may be one of the biggest NBA stars, but until recently, his 2-year-old son Canon had no idea.

During a virtual appearance on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ayesha Curry revealed that the couple's youngest child actually thought his famous dad was a golfer. "He's such a boy's boy," she said of her son, noting that he's already started playing some basketball.

"For the longest time actually, he thought his dad was a golfer because of the pandemic and there was no basketball in season," the mom of three added. "So he's just now realizing that his dad and his uncles play basketball. So that's been exciting for us."

Canon joined the Golden State Warriors star, 34, on the court earlier this year, even giving his dad a high-five after a March game against the Utah Jazz.

steph and canon curry Steph and Canon Curry | Credit: Noah Graham/Getty

During her chat with DeGeneres, the Sweet July creator also spoke about how thrilling it's been to watch her husband's record-setting season. "It's insane. It is so insane," she said of his growing list of accomplishments. "And he's one of the older guys out there now, believe it or not."

The Seasoned Life author added, "It's just been really cool to watch him break all these records and do it with such humility and humbleness. He comes home and it's like it never happened. He just wants some popcorn and some candy."

Although the Warriors may not be having their best season this year, the two-time MVP has continually been breaking records.

Last month, Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain to become the Warriors' all-time leading scorer — and surpassed late legend Kobe Bryant by becoming the first player in NBA history age 33 or older to score 30 or more points in 11 straight games.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the Sacramento Kings on April 25, 2021 at Chase Center Stephen Curry | Credit: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty

As if that wasn't impressive enough, in April, Curry also set a new NBA record for the most 3-pointers made in a single month. At the time, he broke the record on April 25, the dad of three had banked in a total of 85 shots — but by the end of the month, the number had increased to 96.

Additionally, earlier this week, Curry became the faster player to score 300 3-point shots in a single season, reaching the milestone in just 58 games.

Longtime teammate Draymond Green recently told ESPN that he's continuously impressed with Curry's abilities and loves that it pushes their team to perform even better.