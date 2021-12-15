Ayesha Curry 'So Proud' of Husband Stephen After He Sets 3-Pointer Record: 'You Did That'
Ayesha Curry congratulated her husband on becoming the NBA's all-time leading three-point scorer with an Instagram post
Ayesha Curry couldn't be happier for her husband Stephen Curry after he made history by becoming the NBA's all-time leading 3-point scorer.
The cookbook author, 32, posted a tribute on Instagram after the Golden State Warriors player surpassed former NBA player Ray Allen's career 3-point record of 2,973. Curry became the record holder when his team took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday night.
"2974 and counting," the mother of three shared. "Congrats my baby. I love you so much! You did that. To God be the glory. I'm so proud of ya @stephencurry30 ."
The chef — who shares son Canon W. Jack, 3, and daughters Ryan Carson, 6, and Riley Elizabeth, 9, with her husband — wasn't the only one who was celebrating the NBA champion's big accomplishment.
The Warriors also posted on Twitter to congratulate their star player. "Stephen Curry is officially the greatest shooter this game has ever seen," the team wrote.
While fellow Curry's longtime rival, LeBron James, also shared his praise on social media.
"Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE," the Los Angeles Lakers player wrote on Twitter.
"Congrats to my friend and @UnderArmour teammate. What an accomplishment @StephenCurry," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared.