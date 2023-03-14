Ayesha Curry Pens Touching Note to Steph Curry on His 35th Birthday: 'Your Soul Is Unmatched'

In an interview, the four-time champion said he feels he has "a lot left" in his NBA career

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

Published on March 14, 2023
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend as Workday partners with Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. to host the Annual Workday Charity Classic '22 at Stanford Golf Course on August 29, 2022 in Stanford, California.
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry. Photo: Noah Graham/Getty

Ayesha Curry shared a sweet note to her husband Stephen Curry for his 35th birthday on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Ayesha, 33, shared a collection of pictures featuring Stephen from over the years, including one of him visiting the White House.

"Happy Birthday to my love!!! 35 trips around the sun! Wow!" Ayesha began her message.

"I love everything about you but your soul is unmatched," she continued. "I know this will be the best year yet! Happy birthday @stephencurry30 🎂🎉🎊🥳😘😘😘."

The post has received over 150,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon. Ayesha and Stephen share three young children: Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4.

At the same time, Stephen released a video for his sponsorship with Under Armour that largely focused on female athletes.

As the NBA's regular season comes to a close, Stephen and his Golden State Warriors are trying to defend their 2022 championship in the playoffs.

The team is currently the 5th seed in the tightly contested Western Conference, with only three games separating them from the 12th-seed Utah Jazz.

While speaking to The Undefeated, the Ohio native said he feels good for his age and can see himself playing into the future.

"How I feel right now is not how I thought I'd feel at 35," he said. "That number sounds crazy, but in my head, I feel like I got a lot left. The work I put into this I still enjoy."

He continued: "Who knows how [the future] looks? I talked to Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and other guys who have been on the other side of the halfway point. I know quarterbacking is different, but you can check yourself [mentally] into not fast-forwarding too far. They really did a good job of disciplining themselves for what is happening in real-time. They're 40 feeling like they can still play. I'm trying to stay in that mode. Thirty-five is a big milestone, but the next one is 40. The way I feel right now, who knows?"

