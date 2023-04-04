Ayesha Curry Says Finding Her Confidence 'Has Definitely Been a Journey'

Ayesha Curry is sharing her secrets to building confidence.

"I think confidence is something we all struggle with from time to time," Ayesha, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The mother of three, who is married to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, admits, "It's definitely been a journey for me."

One way Ayesha has built up her self-esteem is by embracing things she used to be insecure about. "A big part of that journey was letting go of other people's expectations, and embracing my own uniqueness," she tells PEOPLE while discussing her partnership with Square to launch their business accelerator program Forward, designed to help Black and Latino retail entrepreneurs obtain the capital, coaching and products they need to succeed.

And as a successful restauranteur, Ayesha is always on the go, which makes balancing her family and professional life a bit more challenging. "The first step is accepting that balance doesn't really exist," says Ayesha.

"We're all just out here doing our best. Sometimes I get it right, sometimes I don't — but I continue to show up for the things and people that matter and that counts for a lot," she adds.

"I also like to say 'it takes a village,' and that's true in family and in business. I've been fortunate to be able to surround myself with people who share the same values, and that 'village' has allowed me to be at my best and helps make everything happen."

With the help of Square, Ayesha now wants to help other Black and Latino entrepreneurs build their village.

"Starting a business is tough for anyone, regardless of their background. But in America today, we're seeing Black and Latino entrepreneurs opening businesses at a record-setting pace and then facing higher closure rates as a result of the systemic challenges that come their way," she explains.

As a mother to three children, Ayesha says being a mentor and using her platform to advocate for programs like Forward is important to her.

"I want my kids to know that in our family, we lift as we climb. When you're in a position to uplift others, you go for it."

Ayesha continues, "It's also important for my kids to see success in people that look like us, whether it's on TV, in books and magazines or in the boardroom — I want them to see positive examples that show them that there is no limit to what they can achieve."

Ayesha and Stephen share three young children: Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4.

In August, the couple celebrated 11 years of marriage with a trip to France.

"11. My Ish! Loving this journey with you more and more," Steph captioned his Instagram post. "Already blessed in so many ways and who knows what's next. That's the best part! Through it all- we keep growing and loving each other. Next chapter begins…I Love You!"

Ayesha noted that the couple are "more than halfway to 20 [years of marriage]" in her Instagram post.

"11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It's truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything," the author and chef wrote. "Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That's crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating. I love you @stephencurry30!"