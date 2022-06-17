Ayesha Curry Claps Back at Celtics Fans After Warriors Win 2022 NBA Finals: 'Bye Boston!'
Ayesha Curry is enjoying the taste of victory.
On Thursday night, the chef and author celebrated her husband Stephen Curry leading the Golden State Warriors to a win over the Boston Celtics to earn their fourth championship in eight seasons.
"On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT," she wrote on Twitter after the 2022 NBA Finals win in Boston.
The 33-year-old also celebrated in a post to her Instagram Story, writing "Bye Boston!" alongside a picture of Stephen holding a shirt with the phrase, "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook."
The shirt referenced a Boston sports bar that mocked Ayesha with the insult soon after the start of the Finals.
At a post-game press conference on Monday, Stephen showed his support for his wife by wearing a shirt that read, "Ayesha Curry CAN Cook," in bold letters.
RELATED: Stephen Curry Wears an 'Ayesha Curry CAN Cook' Shirt After She's Mocked by a Boston Sports Bar
Ayesha has authored several cookbooks and released a line of cookware.
With the help of Curry and longtime stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Golden State has appeared in six out of the last 10 NBA Finals.
Thanks to his performance during the NBA Finals, Curry was named the Most Valuable Player of the series.
With seven NBA titles, the Warriors now only trail the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics (tied at 17) for the most championships in league history.
The team won three titles during a storied rivalry with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to 2018.