Ayesha Curry Celebrates Husband Stephen Curry with Birthday Tribute: 'The Love of My Life'

Ayesha Curry celebrated her husband Stephen Curry for his 34th birthday earlier this week with some sweet sentiments.

Alongside a slideshow of photos of the Golden State Warriors athlete, whose birthday was Monday, Ayesha, 32, wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life!"

"You bring our family so much joy and happiness," she wrote to the NBA player. "We love you beyond measure. The year ahead is bright and I can't wait to watch you grow and thrive even more. To my favorite person in the world, happy birthday @stephencurry30 !"

Stephen and Ayesha met each other in high school in North Carolina and married on July 30, 2011, celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary last year. They share three children together: son Canon W. Jack, 3, and daughters Ryan Carson, 6, and Riley, 9.

In an interview with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall in February, the couple opened up about how they keep things exciting and fresh after being together for so long. At the time, Ayesha said making time for dating was key.

"For us, it's just not forgetting to date each other, make the time to get dressed up and go out and do all the things. That's what keeps it spicy," Ayesha explained.

And Stephen's awe of his spouse helps too.

Said the athlete, "I'm just hanging out and admiring you, and seeing how beautiful she looks. If you keep it spicy like that then I think that's how we got 10 years and hopefully 10 years more."

The chef and cookbook author is certainly her husband's number one fan. In December 2021, when he made history by becoming the NBA's all-time leading 3-point scorer, Ayesa posted a tribute on Instagram to Stephen.