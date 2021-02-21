Novak Djokovic Defeats Daniil Medvedev to Win 2021 Australian Open Men's Singles Final

Novak Djokovic has won big once again.

The 33-year-old Serbian athlete won the 2021 Australian Open on Sunday after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles finals at Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic, ranked number one in the world, won 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in less than two hours. Medvedev, 25, is ranked fourth.

This is Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title and 18th Grand Slam title, which puts him just behind the all-time record of 20 Grand Slam wins jointly held by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"Everyone has their own journey and their own way of making history, and they've made history already," Djokovic said after the match. "I'm trying to build that and develop that myself in a very unique authentic way that is suitable to me."

He added, "Whether I think about winning more slams and breaking records, of course I do. Most of my attention and energy from this day forward until I retire from tennis is going to be directed in majors and trying to win more major trophies."

Image zoom Novak Djokovic | Credit: Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While speaking to reporters after the match, Medvedev had nothing but kind words for Djokovic.

"I just to tell you a small story guys," Medvedev said, per CNN. "I first practiced with Novak when I was 500 in the world or 600 in the world in Monaco and he was already world No. 1, had just won Wimbledon. I thought: 'Okay, he's not going to speak to me' or something because the guy was a god for me.

"I came there and because I was shy I didn't speak, so he was asking me questions, talking to me like a friend. I was really surprised and it never changed since I was 600 in the world or four in the world. You're a great sport and great person, so congrats."

Image zoom Novak Djokovic | Credit: Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Image zoom Novak Djokovic | Credit: Andy Cheung/Getty Images

On the women's side, Naomi Osaka won the singles final on Saturday. She defeated fellow American Jennifer Brady in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3 to earn her fourth Grand Slam.